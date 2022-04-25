Advertisement

Delaney Homers in Series Finale against Marshall

(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in its series finale to Marshall, 8-4, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

After the Thundering Herd jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first, Andrew Delaney answered back with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the frame to tie things up, but the Hilltoppers were unable to hold on to their early offensive momentum from there.

“In our postgame meeting we just talked about how guys have to make adjustments,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “Everybody does – coaches, players – everybody involved. We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again, at some point adjustments have to be made.”

Sean Bergeron returned from an injury absence to make his first start on the mound since March 13, tossing 2.0 frames while allowing three runs (two earned) and recording one strikeout. Luke Sinnard then entered to relieve Bergeron in the third, surrendering five runs while striking out three in 2.1 innings. Logan Bowen and Mason Vinyard closed out the final 4.2 frames while not allowing a run, with Vinyard adding four strikeouts.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied five hits and two walks. Delaney led the way, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Ty Batusich, AJ Fiechter and Tristin Garcia all added one hit apiece.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will hit the road for a matchup with No. 11 Louisville at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 26.

