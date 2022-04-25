Advertisement

Dishman McGinnis receives grant for ‘STEAM’ project

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority presented Dishman McGinnis Elementary School with a five-thousand dollar grant on Monday.

This award will go towards a project to expand STEAM opportunities for students.

Officials say the money will allow for circuit boards and a 3-D printer to be added to the STEAM lab.

The new project is called, “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”

Dishman along with Bowling Green Independent Schools are excited for this new opportunity to get students involved with science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

