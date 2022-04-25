Driscoll Leads Way in 11-3 Win on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan Driscoll had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-4) to an 11-3 victory in the series finale against the Rome Braves (9-6) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark. After the series split, the Hot Rods have a scheduled off day before starting a six-game series in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hot Rods broke through in the second inning against Braves starter Roddery Muñoz with two outs. Alexander Ovalles doubled to left and went to third when Tanner Murray singled. Driscoll plated Ovalles with a single of his own, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Braves scored two in the top of the fourth on BG starter Franklin Dacosta, taking a 2-1 lead that was short-lived. In the bottom of the frame the Hot Rods offense roared with a five-run inning, highlighted by Alika Williams’ two-run homer. When the dust settled, the Hot Rods had taken a 6-2 lead.

Cade Bunnell homered in the fifth for Rome, but Ronny Simon hit his own in the sixth as part of a four-run inning. The offensive effort was punctuated by Driscoll’s two-run triple to put BG up 10-3. Ovalles drove in another run in the seventh en route to an 11-3 win, forcing a series split with Rome in the process.

Dacosta went 3.0 innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Matthew Peguero (2-0) earned the win after tossing 3.0 innings from the bullpen, holding Rome to a run on two hits with three walks. Sean Mullen earned his second save of 2022, throwing a perfect 3.0 innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts.

