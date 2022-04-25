Advertisement

Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT
CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency management officials in Todd County said they responded to a report of a missing child in the Clifty area around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency Management personnel arrived to a scene in the area, and found the child unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Officials said resuscitation efforts were started and continued until personnel from Todd County EMS arrived. Despite over 30 minutes of trying, the resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the child was declared dead by the coroner’s office.

They said further details will be released when they become available.

