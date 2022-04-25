Gift creates Ramsey Theatre company, a new professional resident ensemble at SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The largest single gift in SKyPAC’s history has led to the creation of a new professional resident ensemble.

On Monday, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Arts of Southern Kentucky announced the $1.75 million gift from Robert P. Ramsey.

The money will be used to create and operate The Ramsey Theatre Company. It’ll serve as the resident professional theatre ensemble at SKyPAC and produce at least three Broadway shows per season. Elise Charny, education and BG On Stage director, will direct the company’s first production.

The group’s first show will be Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

“Mr. Ramsey’s generous gift will transform the arts in our community,” Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeff Reed said. “In the past, our musical theatre offerings have been limited to touring shows. Out of those, few are available for one-night bookings, and often weekday evenings. Quality was often inconsistent as well.”

Reed said thanks to Robert Ramsey’s gift, SKyPAC can select the shows it wants, the nights of the performances, and the quality.

Ramsey and his wife, Willanna, loved to attend Broadway shows together.

“I’m confident that The Ramsey Theatre Company will be something of which Mrs. Ramsey would have been quite proud,” Reed said.

Charny expressed her excitement for the gift, calling it a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“With The Ramsey Theatre Company, we will be able to bring high-quality, professional theatrical performances to the SKyPAC stage. I am overjoyed at this opportunity to work with actors from all over to bring these stories to life,” Charny said.

Mr. Ramsey’s gift comes on the heels of a $1,000,000 donation made in 2021 by Rita and Jim Scott to name the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall.

