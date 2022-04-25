Advertisement

Gift creates Ramsey Theatre company, a new professional resident ensemble at SKyPAC

The largest single gift in SKYPAC's history has led to the creation of a new professional resident ensemble
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The largest single gift in SKyPAC’s history has led to the creation of a new professional resident ensemble.

On Monday, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Arts of Southern Kentucky announced the $1.75 million gift from Robert P. Ramsey.

The money will be used to create and operate The Ramsey Theatre Company. It’ll serve as the resident professional theatre ensemble at SKyPAC and produce at least three Broadway shows per season. Elise Charny, education and BG On Stage director, will direct the company’s first production.

The group’s first show will be Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

(Story continues below.)

Posted by Arts of Southern Kentucky on Monday, April 25, 2022

“Mr. Ramsey’s generous gift will transform the arts in our community,” Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeff Reed said. “In the past, our musical theatre offerings have been limited to touring shows. Out of those, few are available for one-night bookings, and often weekday evenings. Quality was often inconsistent as well.”

Reed said thanks to Robert Ramsey’s gift, SKyPAC can select the shows it wants, the nights of the performances, and the quality.

Ramsey and his wife, Willanna, loved to attend Broadway shows together.

“I’m confident that The Ramsey Theatre Company will be something of which Mrs. Ramsey would have been quite proud,” Reed said.

Charny expressed her excitement for the gift, calling it a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“With The Ramsey Theatre Company, we will be able to bring high-quality, professional theatrical performances to the SKyPAC stage. I am overjoyed at this opportunity to work with actors from all over to bring these stories to life,” Charny said.

Mr. Ramsey’s gift comes on the heels of a $1,000,000 donation made in 2021 by Rita and Jim Scott to name the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Black Male Scholars acceptance letter
Black male scholars acceptance letter
SKYPAC gift
SKYPAC gift
Sen Rand Paul honors Imogene's alterations
Sen Rand Paul honors presents imogene's alterations
TVA grant to dishman
TVA grant to Dishman
Kentucky Parks Investment
$4.2 federal funds for improvements to Kentucky parks