Hot Rods Chosen to Receive Truist Spirit of Community Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - On Sunday, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner.

The Hot Rods join other local businesses and organizations that have won the award including Tony Rose, Crocker Law Firm, Houchens Industries, Chick-Fil-A, and American Legion – Post 23.

Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods General Manager and COO, and Kyle Wolz, Assistant General Manager, received the award at the Warren County Public Library on behalf of the Hot Rods organization on Sunday.

The team has been involved in various community initiatives since its start in 2009.

The Hot Rods have volunteered and partnered with local organizations like Boyz to Men, the Stuff the Bus Foundation, Kids on the Block, Norton Children’s Hospital, Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, Norton Children’s Hospital, and numerous other charitable organizations.

Most recently, the Hot Rods jumped in to aid the community after the devastating tornados that laid waste to Bowling Green and the surrounding areas. The front office assisted in cleaning up from the storm’s damage while also spearheading a charity auction featuring items from all over the country that were donated by various sports teams, colleges, and organizations.

On April 10, the team also had #BGStrong day where the Hot Rods wore special jerseys on the field which were auctioned off following the game. All of the proceeds went to continued tornado relief efforts in the area.

“The community of Bowling Green has given us so much since we opened our gates in 2009,” Leach said. “We’ve been able to develop a beautiful ballpark downtown thanks to this amazing city and all the people in it. We’re incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award. It’s a testament to the hard work everyone at our organization has done and continues to do, to make sure we’re always trying our absolute best to be an active member of the community.”

The Hot Rods have also taken on various causes at Bowling Green Ballpark during the season, including hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosting a community organization of the night at each game, and introducing the Bolidos de Bowling Green alternate identity to celebrate Hispanic heritage in the community.

The Hot Rods proudly accept the 2022 Truist Spirit of the Community award and can’t wait to continue their partnership and work with the South Central Kentucky community!

