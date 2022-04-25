Logan County Chamber asking for public’s input in upcoming candidate forum

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s input when it comes to questions to ask the county’s candidates at an upcoming forum.

Forums will be May 9-12 at the Logan County Courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m.

To submit questions to the chamber, specify which race or candidate you would like to submit a question to, and you can send questions by calling the chamber at 270-726-2206, emailing executive.assistant@loganchamber.com or by commenting on the chamber’s Facebook page post about the forum.

Questions will be screened to only include questions that pertain to the election, political views and the duties and discretion of the office the candidate is running for.

