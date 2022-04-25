Advertisement

Logan County Chamber asking for public’s input in upcoming candidate forum

Logan County Chamber of Commerce
Logan County Chamber of Commerce(Logan County Chamber of Commerce Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s input when it comes to questions to ask the county’s candidates at an upcoming forum.

Forums will be May 9-12 at the Logan County Courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m.

To submit questions to the chamber, specify which race or candidate you would like to submit a question to, and you can send questions by calling the chamber at 270-726-2206, emailing executive.assistant@loganchamber.com or by commenting on the chamber’s Facebook page post about the forum.

Questions will be screened to only include questions that pertain to the election, political views and the duties and discretion of the office the candidate is running for.

