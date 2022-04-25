Sanders’ 6-RBI Day Leads Tops to 10-0, Five-Inning Win Over Marshall for Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In Sunday’s rubber match between WKU Softball and the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd, Taylor Sanders connected for two RBI in each of her three plate appearances. Sanders’ six RBI tied former Hilltopper and current assistant coach Dani Pugh as the fifth player to match the program record. Sanders was joined by Brylee Hage with multi-hit games while Shelby Nunn picked up the complete-game shutout win in the 10-0 five-inning victory.

“I thought we responded really well after Friday’s game,” head coach Amy Tudor opened. “…On Saturday, we were behind the entire game and kept fighting and I was really proud of that. Today we came out and made the necessary adjustments. Shelby [Nunn] pitched great, we hit the ball really well – just a great series win at home.”

With the weekend series win over Marshall, WKU now sits in first place atop the Conference USA East Division standings and is tied with North Texas at 13-5 for the top spot in the league. The Hilltoppers have also reached 30 wins for the eighth time across the last 10 traditional (non-COVID) seasons as the Tops now own a 30-9 overall record.

WKU improved to 19-2 when playing at the WKU Softball Complex during the 2022 campaign and has secured seven run-rule wins across the season.

For the first time of the series, WKU scored first after holding Marshall off the board in the top of the opening frame. Hage led the Tops off with a single before stealing second and ending up on third after a throwing error by the Herd. Two batters later, Sanders stepped into the box and sent a 2-2 count pitch to the left field parking structure for a 2-0 WKU lead with her eighth home run of the season.

Both sides were quiet in the second inning with just seven combined batters coming to the plate after Marshall connected for its first of three singles on the game.

In both the third and fourth innings, WKU would send all nine batters to the plate – going through the lineup back-to-back innings. TJ Webster led off both frames by reaching base and then stealing second. Webster, Hage, Sanders (double) and Bailey Curry all registered a hit in the bottom of the third to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 6-0. Davis, Sanders (2) and Jordan Ridge (sac fly) would all drive runners home in the frame.

WKU plated four more runs in the bottom of the fourth – its last trip to the plate. Davis, Sanders, Ridge (double), Maddie Bowlds (double) and Randi Drinnon all added hits in the frame with Sanders (2) and Bowlds both driving in RBI.

Nunn needed just 62 pitches for the shutout win that moved her record to 17-6 across the season. Marshall struck for three harmless singles for the Herd’s only baserunners on the day. Nunn struck out four including a called strikeout to end the game.

TOP STORYLINES

With Sunday’s win, WKU now trails 11-12 in the all-time series against Marshall. The Tops are now 6-5 when facing the Thundering Herd in Bowling Green.

Coach Tudor is in her 18th season as a head coach – ninth on The Hill – and owns a 481-372-2 career coaching record.

WKU is now 19-2 when playing at home this season and has won seven run-rule games.

Taylor Sanders’ six RBI tied former Hilltopper and current assistant coach Dani Pugh as the fifth player to match the program record.

