Sen. Rand Paul presents Imogene’s Alterations with Small Business of the Week Award

Sen Rand Paul presents 'Imogene's Alterations with the small business of the week award
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In early December of 2021, Senator Rand Paul honored ‘Imogene’s Alterations’ as the ‘Small Business of the Week’.

Monday morning, the owner of that business, Imogene Garmon was presented with her own copy of the Congressional record.

Garmon has served the city as the seamstress at Imogene’s Alterations for over 20 years.

She started this business in her sixties, after working at Kroger for over 33 years.

Both the Senator and his wife, Kelley, took the time to visit Imogene at her home to present her copy to her.

Rand Paul said that presenting the honor to her himself, was was even more special because both, he and Kelley, have known her and been customers for years.

“It’s so wonderful to be able to honor Imogene today, she’s just a perfect example of the ultimate small town business, you know, she always knows the names of all of her customers, she knows about your family,” Kelley said. “She’s just such a kind person, not only she does, does great work and has a great business.”

The Senator also added that since they lived in Bowling Green, they wanted to present her with the copy of the Congressional record in person.

“We know it’s exciting to honor small businesses around Kentucky,” he said. “We’ve probably done about 50 small businesses so far, maybe even more than that now, and to get to meet them learn about their business here in Bowling Green, we actually know Imogene and have used her business for years.”

For Imogene, receiving the honor was extra special because she was able to see all of her old friends.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling,” she said.

