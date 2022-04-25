A soggy start to the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The weather this weekend was wonderful, but unfortunately the pattern is taking a bit of a turn.

Showers and storms today

Cool sunshine tomorrow

Frost possible Wednesday morning

The first batch of showers is moving in this morning, with another round of rain possible this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible later today, especially east of I-65. It will turn chillier tonight, with temperatures starting in the 40s Tuesday morning. Despite plenty of sunshine tomorrow, afternoon highs will be running about 10-15 degrees below average.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 75. Low 45. Winds W at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 62. Low 38. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High Today: 92 (1915)

Record Low Today: 32 (2013)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0″

So Far This Month: 4..44″ (0.67″)

So Far This Year: 19.02″ (+3.00″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 32/Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Count: 8.6 (Med-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

