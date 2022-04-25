Advertisement

A soggy start to the work week

Some thunderstorms possible.
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The weather this weekend was wonderful, but unfortunately the pattern is taking a bit of a turn.

  • Showers and storms today
  • Cool sunshine tomorrow
  • Frost possible Wednesday morning

The first batch of showers is moving in this morning, with another round of rain possible this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible later today, especially east of I-65. It will turn chillier tonight, with temperatures starting in the 40s Tuesday morning. Despite plenty of sunshine tomorrow, afternoon highs will be running about 10-15 degrees below average.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 75. Low 45. Winds W at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 62. Low 38. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High Today: 92 (1915)

Record Low Today: 32 (2013)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0″

So Far This Month: 4..44″ (0.67″)

So Far This Year: 19.02″ (+3.00″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 32/Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Count: 8.6 (Med-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, arrested in connection to home burglary
Cave City man arrested for the burglary of a deceased persons home

Latest News

Now and ahead
Unseasonably cool this evening, frost possible tonight
Lows Falling into the 30s
A Chilly Night Ahead
Temperatures and rain chances
Light rain showers push east, with cooler temperatures following
Temperatures
Breezy but quiet Sunday, rain rolls in late