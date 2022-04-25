A soggy start to the work week
Some thunderstorms possible.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The weather this weekend was wonderful, but unfortunately the pattern is taking a bit of a turn.
- Showers and storms today
- Cool sunshine tomorrow
- Frost possible Wednesday morning
The first batch of showers is moving in this morning, with another round of rain possible this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible later today, especially east of I-65. It will turn chillier tonight, with temperatures starting in the 40s Tuesday morning. Despite plenty of sunshine tomorrow, afternoon highs will be running about 10-15 degrees below average.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 75. Low 45. Winds W at 12 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 62. Low 38. Winds NE at 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 74
Normal Low: 51
Record High Today: 92 (1915)
Record Low Today: 32 (2013)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0″
So Far This Month: 4..44″ (0.67″)
So Far This Year: 19.02″ (+3.00″)
Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 32/Small Particulate Matter: 41)
Pollen Count: 8.6 (Med-High, Tree)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 1 (Low)
