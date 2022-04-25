Advertisement

Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of...
Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, arrested in connection to home burglary
Cave City man arrested for the burglary of a deceased persons home

Latest News

Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation