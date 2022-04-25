Western Kentucky University ex-official sues school, claims defamation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky University’s general counsel, Deborah Wilkins, has filed a lawsuit against the university and several top administrators claiming that she was wrongfully terminated and defamed.

The lawsuit was filed with the Warren Circuit Court on Thursday.

Wilkins claims she was marginalized by university leaders during a series of reorganizations that took place between 2018 and 2020.

She also claims that she was paid less than others with less experience, and was forced from one position to another.

Wilkins claims as a result of this that WKU President’s Tim Caboni was “almost completely reconstituted,” adding that Wilkins and the Director of Athletics were the only members whose appoints would predate Caboni’s appointment.

She also claimed that all other appointments selected by Caboni were “less experienced” than Wilkins, “younger in age” than Wilkins, and was “awarded a salary well in excess of the salary being earned [by Wilkins],” according to court documents.

Wilkins also claims she was forced out of her counsel role and into the position of Title IX coordinator.

She said, “without any institutional or administrative support, she shepherded thousands of WKU students through successful completion of WKU’s Title IX training.”

According to the complaint, Wilkins was informed in 2021 that her position as Title IX coordinator would be eliminated on June 30 of this year.

In a letter from Caboni to Wilkins, dated Nov. 22, 2021, Caboni wrote that Wilkins would be relieved of responsibilities because “it is apparent you can no longer well and faithfully serve the University.”

Caboni went on to say that Wilkins had failed to do the tasks assigned to her, and said that her communication with faculty and staff had “often been aggressive and unprofessional, which has created an environment that is both intimidating and unproductive ... in short, your relationships with personnel across campus, and your relationship with the University is broken ... these problems have only escalated since the final months of your tenure as General Counsel.”

Neither parties have returned further comment as of this time.

