Advertisement

Western Kentucky University ex-official sues school, claims defamation

WKU ex-official sues school
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky University’s general counsel, Deborah Wilkins, has filed a lawsuit against the university and several top administrators claiming that she was wrongfully terminated and defamed.

The lawsuit was filed with the Warren Circuit Court on Thursday.

Wilkins claims she was marginalized by university leaders during a series of reorganizations that took place between 2018 and 2020.

She also claims that she was paid less than others with less experience, and was forced from one position to another.

Wilkins claims as a result of this that WKU President’s Tim Caboni was “almost completely reconstituted,” adding that Wilkins and the Director of Athletics were the only members whose appoints would predate Caboni’s appointment.

She also claimed that all other appointments selected by Caboni were “less experienced” than Wilkins, “younger in age” than Wilkins, and was “awarded a salary well in excess of the salary being earned [by Wilkins],” according to court documents.

Wilkins also claims she was forced out of her counsel role and into the position of Title IX coordinator.

She said, “without any institutional or administrative support, she shepherded thousands of WKU students through successful completion of WKU’s Title IX training.”

According to the complaint, Wilkins was informed in 2021 that her position as Title IX coordinator would be eliminated on June 30 of this year.

In a letter from Caboni to Wilkins, dated Nov. 22, 2021, Caboni wrote that Wilkins would be relieved of responsibilities because “it is apparent you can no longer well and faithfully serve the University.”

Caboni went on to say that Wilkins had failed to do the tasks assigned to her, and said that her communication with faculty and staff had “often been aggressive and unprofessional, which has created an environment that is both intimidating and unproductive ... in short, your relationships with personnel across campus, and your relationship with the University is broken ... these problems have only escalated since the final months of your tenure as General Counsel.”

Neither parties have returned further comment as of this time.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Emergency Management: child found unresponsive in pool in Todd County
Investigation
KSP Investigates fatal crash in Hart County involving buggy
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Black Male Scholars acceptance letter
Black male scholars acceptance letter
SKYPAC gift
SKYPAC gift
Sen Rand Paul honors Imogene's alterations
Sen Rand Paul honors presents imogene's alterations
TVA grant to dishman
TVA grant to Dishman
Kentucky Parks Investment
$4.2 federal funds for improvements to Kentucky parks