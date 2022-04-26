Barren and Butler County Judicial Center Projects still looking for new locations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Back in 2020, a new judicial center for Barren County was approved by the general assembly.

The Generally Assembly deemed it necessary that Barren County receive funding for a new courthouse in 2020.

In Barren County, the concept isn’t official yet but it may include the proposed amphitheater, seating, green space, and farmer’s market. The new justice center would face the green space with the back of the building facing the direction toward the downtown square.

On Tuesday, The Court Facilities Standards Committee met to review judicial center projects in 9 counties.

“Barren, Butler, and Clinton all are currently in the process of property acquisition. So we’ve in all cases, identified sites or potential sites and working through making offers or negotiating the prices for those sites in those three counties,” says Danny Rhoades, the Executive Officer with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.

