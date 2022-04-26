Cave City man arrested for the burglary of a deceased persons home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint at an address on Hiseville Center Road in the Savoyard community of Metcalfe County.

The victim reported that the residence belonged to a deceased parent, so the home was currently unoccupied.

Through investigation, deputies say the suspect gained forced entry through a side door.

Once inside the residence, the suspect removed several items of value including jewelry.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene deputies were able to identify a suspect which led to an arrest warrant.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, Christopher A. O’Brien was arrested and was taken to the Hart County Jail on unrelated charges.

He was later transferred to the Barren County Jail.

O’Brien remains in the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

· Burglary 2nd Degree

· Burglary 3rd Degree

· Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Jarrod Steele.

