A Chilly Night Ahead

Tuesday Night Lows Falling into the Upper 30s
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect cooler, but dry and sunny conditions today with the passage of Monday’s cold front. Showers have now diminished and moved well to our East.  Overnight lows will become chilly tonight, falling into the upper 30s.   Things will gradually warm up by mid week.  We’ll return to the 70s for Highs starting Thursday.  Our next significant rain chances do not return until the afternoon of Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. High 61. Low 38. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 70. Low 51. Winds E at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 92 (1915)

Record Low: 32 (1910)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.44″ (+0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 19.05″ (+2.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Mod(545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

