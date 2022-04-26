Drug Take Back event aims to help curb drug overdoses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drug overdoses are up 30% over the last year in the U.S. and a nationwide event aims to help take drugs out of the medicine cabinet, and curb that rising statistic.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is set for Saturday, April 30.

It addresses crucial public safety and health issues. Across the U.S., drug overdoses take more than 250 lives every day. Opioid-related deaths account for 75% of all overdose deaths in 2020.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is THIS SATURDAY, 4/30, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.



Drop off expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications AND vape pens/cartridges.



3 locations in Bowling Green are at BGPD, KSP Post 3, and in front of Greenwood High School! pic.twitter.com/ow0SBfyRXk — Warren Co. KY Sheriff (@WarrenCoSO) April 26, 2022

For the twelfth year in a row, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force will participate in the national event. They’ll be collected dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. You can also drop off vape pens and cartridges.

There will be 3 collection points in Bowling Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT:

Bowling Green Police Department - 911 Kentucky Street

Kentucky State Police - 3119 Nashville Road

Greenwood High School - 5065 Scottsville Road - this will be operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

