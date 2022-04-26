Franklin-Simpson baseball hangs in the 4th region rankings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The baseball Cats are seeking redemption in 2022.

After falling short in last year’s fourth region title game, Franklin-Simpson baseball is appearing poised at another run toward a region crown. They’re fresh off of an upset over arch-rival Bowling Green last Monday. That followed up with a narrow loss to a competitive Warren East team.

While the Wildcats are just fourth in the regional RPI rankings, they are leading the 13th district standings. But in order to stay there, head coach Matthew Wilhite says the team needs to remain “consistent.”

“So that’s what you got to have every day. I mean to be a great team, I tell my guys if you want to be a great team, then man, it’s a mindset of showing up every day,” Wilhite said.

“You know, no matter what’s going on at home, what’s going home at school, throughout their first 14 games, I feel like we’ve faced eight teams number one ranked pitchers. So our guys have been tested, and I hope they understand that.”

The Wildcats will host Logan County on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

