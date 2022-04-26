Advertisement

KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dzevad Ahmetovic, 41, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Man charged in catalytic converter theft investigation
court gavel
Three Muhlenberg County residents indicted on child pornography charges
Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, arrested in connection to home burglary
Cave City man arrested for the burglary of a deceased persons home
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Antonio Wilson sentenced to 35 years in prison
Antonio Wilson sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder by complicity
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Donation stickers from the Cover the Cruiser event in Bowling Green, KY on April 27, 2022 adorn...
Kentucky State Police host Cover the Cruiser event