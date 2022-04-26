Advertisement

Light rain showers push east, with cooler temperatures following

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall, not a bad start to the work week!

Temperatures and rain chances
Temperatures and rain chances(wbko)

Showers will linger into our nighttime hours as they push eastward. It will not be a washout as far as out afternoon and evening goes, but those living east of I-65 still have some rain on the way! We’ll see a cool down into the mid-week. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected. Highs stick to the low to mid 60s by Wednesday before we bounce back to the low 70s through Friday. Scattered showers make a return this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 62. Low 38. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 70. Low 51. Winds E at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 92 (1915)

Record Low: 32 (1910)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.44″ (+0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 19.05″ (+2.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

