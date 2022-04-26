Living Hope Baptist Church sets up relief fund for tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help those who may still need assistance getting back on their feet, or just additional help Living Hope Baptist Church has set up a relief fund for tornado survivors.

The church says the disaster relief fund will be disbursed to families and/or individuals who were displaced from their homes as a result of the December tornadoes.

Survivors will have to fill out a questionnaire online that will ask common questions such as their personal information and financial information, and may also require them to submit additional paperwork regarding their case.

Clay Mullins, the Global Impact Pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church, spoke on what someone needs in order to qualify.

“It’s also going toward, it’s not just buildings and just cars. You know, we want to leave room also for let’s say furniture replacement, or appliance replacement, and things like that. There’s also room in that as well, and I will tell you that we’ve also set it up to where the grants that are given will be given kind of in allotments between $1000, a minimum of $1000 to a maximum of $5,000.

There are two kinds of grants survivors can apply for.

“We’ve kind of had to draw some lines, and so the idea is, is that if a family has a vehicle that is working, their primary vehicle is working, then we can’t give toward a second vehicle. However, with their home, if, let’s say insurance, didn’t pay enough on their home to help them to rebuild, we want to come alongside and be able to provide grants that help with that,” said Mullins.

If you’d like to apply for a grant, click here to go to the questionnaire.

