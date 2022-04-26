Man charged in catalytic converter theft investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A lengthy investigation involving stolen catalytic convertors has landed a Bowling Green man behind bars.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Dzevad Ahmetovic is charged with receiving stolen property.

Since the beginning of the year, investigators have received more than 120 reports of stolen catalytic converters.

On Tuesday, officers received a search warrant for Ahmetovic’s home and vehicle.

According to the police citation, Ahmetovic said he had just sold 33 catalytic converters in Somerset for more than $9,000.

“Ahmetovic confirmed that he did purchase multiple converters from a homeless subject in the middle of the night in the Walmart parking lot early Saturday morning,” according to the citation.

He acknowledged to officers that a “reasonable person” would have reason to believe those would be stolen.

According to the citation report, he went on to confirm that he purchased converters from other people and could not explain how they would have them legitimately.

“We expect more charges, and we expect to charge more people as this investigation continues. We are in the process of recovering many catalytic converters,” the police department noted on a Facebook post.

Police encourage anyone who has been a victim of a catalytic converter theft since January to come forward if they’ve not already filed a report.

