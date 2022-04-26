Advertisement

Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a town in Indiana for discriminating against a police officer diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit alleges the police department in the town of Clarksville revoked a job officer to a qualified person based on his diagnosis.

The DOJ said the officer had been successfully working for the police department as a volunteer for over a year and was fully qualified for the position.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination.”

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.

“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dzevad Ahmetovic, 41, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Man charged in catalytic converter theft investigation
court gavel
Three Muhlenberg County residents indicted on child pornography charges
Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, arrested in connection to home burglary
Cave City man arrested for the burglary of a deceased persons home
Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulating...
Charges filed against Ky. middle school student over video circulating on social media
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Antonio Wilson sentenced to 35 years in prison
Antonio Wilson sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder by complicity
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Donation stickers from the Cover the Cruiser event in Bowling Green, KY on April 27, 2022 adorn...
Kentucky State Police host Cover the Cruiser event