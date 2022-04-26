Advertisement

Quintez Brown’s lawyers argue for release until federal trial

Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will remain in federal custody as an appeal was filed for a judge’s ruling on home incarceration.(WAVE News/Grayson Co. Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg inside his office in February is seeking release until his federal trial.

Quintez Brown’s lawyers filed a response to a motion to revoke release in U.S. District Court Western District of Kentucky on Monday, stating the government is overstating the case in order to keep him in jail until his trial.

In the statement, Brown’s attorneys said prosecution filed a magnitude of evidence about his indicted conduct, but very little on his mental health or his current danger to the public.

Attorneys also argued the United States Probation Office had recommended a pre-trial release for Brown, stating he is not at risk of danger to the community under his current mental health care.

During federal hearings, prosecution has argued Brown had targeted Greenberg in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Brown was arrested on Feb. 14 by Louisville Metro Police after he was accused of attempting to shoot and kill Greenberg in his Butchertown office.

After Brown’s $100,000 bond was posted in Metro Corrections, he was released on home incarceration and was later admitted into Our Lady of Peace on Feb. 20 for mental health observation before being released on Mar. 7.

Brown was federally indicted on April 7 by the U.S. Department of Justice charging him for interfering with a federally protected right and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

On April 15, during a detention hearing, a federal judge ruled for Brown’s home incarceration, but the ruling was stayed so prosecutors could file an appeal with the district court.

Brown remains in custody following the outcome of the appeal. A judge will hear the appeal in court on Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

