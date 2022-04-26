Advertisement

SKyPAC presents a tribute to The Eagles

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles at the SkyPAC this Weekend
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC will host “Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles” performed by Orchestra Kentucky this Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will include the entire album “Hotel California” featuring songs like “Heartache Tonight”, “Take it Easy” and “Tequila Sunrise.”

Tickets are available online or by calling the ticket office at 270-904-1880.

