SKyPAC presents a tribute to The Eagles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC will host “Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles” performed by Orchestra Kentucky this Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will include the entire album “Hotel California” featuring songs like “Heartache Tonight”, “Take it Easy” and “Tequila Sunrise.”

Tickets are available online or by calling the ticket office at 270-904-1880.

