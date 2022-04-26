Advertisement

Spartans sweep the day in baseball/softball

The Spartans took on both Bowling Green and Glasgow
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both the South Warren softball and baseball team brought home wins Monday sweeping the day for the Spartans.

In softball, the number one team in the 4th Region hosted Bowling Green. The Purples got up to a 3-0 start in the first inning, but South Warren rallied for a 5-4 win over their 14th District rival.

The win brings their winning streak to six games and is now 14-2 on the season. The Spartans and Purples will rematch Tuesday at Bowling green. First pitch is set for 5:30 pm.

In baseball, South Warren hosted Glasgow. The Spartans end the Scotties’ eight-game winning streak. South Warren will play Muhlenberg County at home at 5 pm Tuesday. Glasgow will host crosstown rival Barren County Tuesday.

