Unseasonably cool this evening, frost possible tonight

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect gorgeous sunshine through the remainder of the afternoon today!

Now and ahead
Now and ahead(wbko)

Expect cooler, but dry and sunny conditions today with the passage of Monday’s cold front. Overnight lows will become chilly tonight, falling into the upper 30s, bringing up the concern for scattered frost. All of our counties are under a frost advisory until Wednesday morning. Things will gradually warm up by mid week. We’ll return to the 70s for highs starting Thursday. Our next significant rain chances do not return until the afternoon of Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 67. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 70. Low 51. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 70. Low 51. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 91 (1915)

Record Low: 25 (1873)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (+0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Pollen: 9.3 (Very High - Trees)

