Warren East baseball run-rules Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball continues its climb to the 4th region rankings with a 16-0 victory over Warren Central in four innings.

After a slow 1-0 start in the first innings, the Raiders pounced on the Dragons, scoring the rest of their runs in the 4th inning to put the game away for good.

Both teams will rematch over at Warren East on Tuesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

