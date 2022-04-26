Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

