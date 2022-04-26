Advertisement

WKU athletes are recognized at 2022 TOPSY Awards

WKU athletics presents topsy awards
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics hosted its first in-person TOPSY Awards since the pandemic. Athletes got all dressed up to be recognized for their accomplishments this past year. “I’ve had the opportunity to make friends with soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, just to name a few,” Taylor Davis, a WKU softball player, said.

It was a rare event where all Western athletes were invited to celebrate in one place.

“I think they just worked so hard throughout the year, and we obviously have weekly awards with our conference and in our own programs, but I think it’s just so important to get them all together,” Gina Stoll, one of the organizers of the event said. Stoll is also the senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator for WKU athletics.

It’s still the middle of their season for some but for others they are marking the end of a great year. “We had a big series last weekend against Marshall,” David said. “Thankfully, we won this weekend, we won the series at least, and we get to have a really good time just to kind of take a break from softball and not look like softball players for a day.”

The lights went down at 7 p.m. and that is when the awards show began. “We have several awards, and they range from the best upset of the year, best comeback, male rookie female rookie, we also have some academic awards,” Stoll explained.

The volleyball team won best overall team performance. The soccer team took home the community outreach award. They also named two John O. Oldham student-athletes: Katie Isenbarger, who double dips as a volleyball and track and field athlete. On the men’s side, Bailey Zappe won the award.

“Seeing the student-athletes walk in it really fills my heart,” Stoll said. “We do this for them.” Another big award of the night was the Phillip Hatchett Hilltopper Spirit Award which went to Audrey Griffin, a member of Western’s Track and Field team. The award is named after the late WKU Men’s golf coach who is known for his spirit and love for WKU.

You can see all of the award recipients on WKU Sports’ Twitter page.

