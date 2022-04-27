Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, a police captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
Three Muhlenberg County residents indicted on child pornography charges
Dzevad Ahmetovic, 41, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Man charged in catalytic converter theft investigation
Police say he stole a semi tractor-trailer, but he didn't know he'd appear on camera doing it.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Semi Tractor-Trailer
Barren County Horses
Horses found abandoned in Barren County state park find new purpose
Robert Mercer
Austin man arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Glasgow store, drugs found in his sock

Latest News

Feed the need
Feed the need wrap up
An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for Valery Molina, a 4-year-old Hispanic female 3 feet...
Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in Georgia
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby