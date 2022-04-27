Antonio Wilson sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder by complicity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sentencing for 42-year-old Antonio Wilson of Smiths Grove took place Wednesday.

Wilson was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the eligibility for parole for 20 years.

Police said Wilson paid Jeffrey Smith to kill Smajo Miropija in February of 2019.

Miropija’s body was found in a business on Porter Pike. He had been strangled and burned.

This sentence came from a prior agreement between the Commonwealth and the defense attorney.

“It’s been a long run for the Miropija family. We’re glad this part of the case has come to an end,” said Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron. “The family is relieved for Mr. Wilson to be headed to the Department of Corrections to serve the 35 year prison sentence, which we hope will be tantamount to the rest of his life.”

Wilson is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail, and intends to appeal his conviction.

