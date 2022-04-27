Austin man arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Glasgow store, drugs found in his sock

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Austin man has been charged after allegedly shoplifting from a store in Glasgow and also possessing drug paraphernalia.

Robert Mercer, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and public intoxication from a controlled substance.

Glasgow police officers responded to Happy Valley Road Tuesday in reference to a shoplifting complaint where employees of Ely Drugs said that a man had stolen items and fled from the store.

Officers located the subject, later determined to be Mercer, inside another business and recovered the stolen items.

During the encounter, officers said they found methamphetamine inside of Mercer’s sock.

Mercer remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center as of Wednesday with a court date set for Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

