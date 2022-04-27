Advertisement

Barren County Judge-Executive gives update on new courthouse

Update on the new Barren County Courthouse
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, the Court Facilities Standards Committee met to review judicial center projects in 9 counties.

One of those projects included nearly $32 million dollars to fund a new courthouse in Barren County.

As of right now, there are currently six locations being looked at in regards to where the new courthouse would go, depending on what the architects involved with the process can do with the chosen site.

Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said the new courthouse would help with overcrowding issues as well as handicap accessibility.

“It would take care of the need of the overcrowding that we have. For instance our family court, there is a lot that goes on in that court,” Hale said. “I’ve said this for a while, when someone wants to invest $32 million in your community, you don’t need to tell them no.”

As for the current courthouse, Hale said his plan is to eventually move the government operation back to the courthouse and preserve it.

Hale said that as a member of the community he was honored the state of Kentucky wanted to fund a project in Barren County.

The Barren County Project Development Board meets at the Barren County Fiscal Court at 1 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month.

