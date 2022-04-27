Advertisement

Bowling Green murder trial postponed

A Bowling Green murder trial postponed as officials search for juvenile witness
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green murder trial has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled to start on May 3, 2022 in Warren Circuit Court, but during a status hearing this past Monday, Judge John Grise postponed it.

Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron says it’s because they are trying to locate a juvenile witness.

Pedro Alfaro is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Morris outside Campus Pointe Apartments in September 2020.

Alfaro claimed Morris and a juvenile were trying to rob him and he fired in self-defense.

Judge Grise scheduled another status hearing for June 14.

