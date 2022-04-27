Advertisement

Continued warmth for the rest of the week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall, not a bad Wednesday afternoon at all! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an increase in cloud coverage expected by the end of the day.(wbko)

Expect calm and clear conditions late tonight with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an increase in cloud coverage expected by the end of the day. Afternoon highs stay seasonably warm and in the 70s through the rest of the work week. Spotty showers roll in late Friday. Similar conditions follow into late Saturday night and early Sunday. Isolated showers are expected for the first half of Sunday, with rain chances decreasing afterwards. Beyond that, we’re tracking scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday but it will not be a complete washout. Highs stay warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 73. Low 54. Winds E at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 72. Low 58. Winds E at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 80. Low 64. Winds S at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 90 (1989)

Record Low: 31 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (+0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.1 (Very High - Trees)

