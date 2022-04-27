Crime Stoppers: Stolen Semi Tractor-Trailer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Bowling Green Police say a man stole a semi-tractor and trailer from Ambassador Drive around 9:00 a.m. on April 17, 2022.

What he didn’t know is that the truck was equipped with an internal and external camera, so you can see both him and his tattoos, and the street he was driving on.

The semi was later recovered in Somerset, Kentucky, but the driver is still on the loose.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.