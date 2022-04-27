Horses found abandoned in Barren County state park find new purpose

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In October of 2020, We brought you a story about horses who were abandoned by their owner the year before in the Barren River Lake State Park. Now, after almost two years of being in the care of Barren County officials, those horses have found a new purpose, making a significant impact on the community they are in.

“These animals were abandoned, they were left malnourished, about 200 pounds underweight, we brought them back,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale, “They have a purpose in life”.

A purpose that Hale says has done wonders for the community. “There are people that have that are suffering from mental health, that go down and spend time with them, that develop the mental health through COVID,” Hale said, “There are people that are in addiction recovery, that go down and spend time with the horses. And, you know, we’ve had people that have reached out to say, Hey, I thought about suicide. And we started visiting the horses.”

Those horses are now part of a program in the park where kids with special needs can go and help take care of them, which Hale said was what they were wanting to do from the beginning.

“This might be an opportunity that we could provide that a special needs child could take care of a horse. And then that’s a different role in their life”, He said.

And he said since then, it’s turned into so much more. “If you could just see how these kids when they come and open up to these animals. And you know, it’s very humbling, very overwhelming to just to see the smiles on their faces, and what it does for them emotionally.”

Hale also added that the horses have had a positive impact on tourism with people from other states and counties posting about the horses and calling the park to book rooms.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.