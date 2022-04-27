Advertisement

Kentucky State Police host Cover the Cruiser event

KSP hosted cover the cruiser
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police showed their support for Special Olympics Kentucky by hosting the annual Cover the Cruiser fundraising event in Bowling Green Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 parked a cruiser at the Five Star on Louisville Road encouraging Kentuckians to cover the cruiser with custom Special Olympics Kentucky stickers for a donation that will go directly to the athletes.

A number of Special Olympics athletes were on site with their coaches collecting donations and placing stickers on the parked cruiser.

Melissa Turner, Special Olympics Coach for Allen County, said “If you’ve ever been to a Special Olympics event you can see it on their faces, the joy that they have.”

The cruiser was parked near the entrance where customers of the Fivestar could stop by and meet the athletes, as well as make donations to Special Olympics Kentucky.

“We like for them to come out and be engaged with the community as well so that everyone knows what they are donating to,” said KSP Detective Courtney Milam.

Anyone interested in helping with or donating to Special Olympics Kentucky is encouraged to contact them on Facebook or their website https://soky.org/

