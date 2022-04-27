Local nonprofit organizations pick up ‘Feed the Need’ donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pick-up for United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 14th annual ‘Feed the Need’ food drive happened Wednesday morning.

This was a big day for seven nonprofit organizations in Warren County.

Each organization got to pick up food donations that were collected on Friday.

Holy Spirit Food Pantries, International Center, SOKY Patriots, and the Salvation Army were a few organizations that got to benefit from the food drive.

”All of the money that we get is pretty much donated, so it puts a big strain on the money that we have to buy the food. We buy a lot of the food locally,” said John Riley, the President of St. Joseph’s Conference of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. “We look for sales, we try to buy in bulk so that we can get better deals.”

Officials with United Way say over 50,000 items were donated this year across the region.

