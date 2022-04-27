Logan County introduces Josh Frick as new boys basketball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cougars boys basketball has new expectations next season as Logan County announces Josh Frick as new head coach for the 2022-23 winter season.

Frick comes to Logan County after 18 seasons coaching at Graves County High School. Frick spent the first 10 years as an assistant for the Eagles helping them win seven district championships and three regional championships. He then took over as head coach for eight seasons, recording a record of 162-90 while winning six district championships.

Frick had two words for why he chose to come to Logan County.

“Why not?” Head Coach Frick said. “I feel like I’m getting in on the front end of something that could be pretty special here. And I’m excited about building this thing. I know last year was a rough season, but also like I said, that provides a great opportunity for us to do something pretty special.”

Coach Frick is a graduate of Murray State and earned his Masters degree from the University of the Cumberlands, he hopes to provide more than just a basketball experience as head coach.

We want to win the district, you know, and we’re excited about competing in the district, we want to make sure that we’re to a point where we’re competitive with inside the region.” Frick said. “I also want these guys to one day to be great husbands, fathers, and community members. And we want to make sure we equip them with everything they need to do that.”

Frick has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kimberly, for 13 years. They have three children: Cooper (11), Kynlee (8), and Asher (1).

