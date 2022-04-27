Med Center Health performs 100th Watchman procedure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center has completed its 100th Watchman procedure remaining the only hospital in Southcentral Kentucky to offer the service.

Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure devices services patients at risk of stroke due to atrial fibrillation.

The device is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners in people with AF not caused by a heart valve problem.

According to a release, the device is implanted in a one time procedure to close off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage.

The device is permanent, is not replaced and cannot be seen outside the body.

“Reaching the 100th case is a significant moment for this whole team, because it represents a collaborative effort in which so many individuals and specialties come together to ensure a safe and successful implant for every patient,” said Laura Bailey, BSN, RN, Structural Heart Program Coordinator for Med Center Health.

For more information about cardiac services offered by Med Center Health, visit here.

