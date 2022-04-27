Advertisement

New trail at Lincoln birthplace designed to engage children

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new trail designed to engage children and families in outdoor recreation has opened at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.

A statement from the National Park Service and Kids in Parks program said the Track Trail was dedicated last week and offers a series of self-guided brochures to make hiking fun.

Activity guides encourage children to find items hiding in nature and brochures provide educational information that connect families to the environment.

The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park said it partnered with the Kids in Parks program to offer the first Track Trail in Kentucky.

