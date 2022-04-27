Advertisement

‘Out of Bounds’ event teaches youth about boundaries and healthy relationships in hopes to prevent sexual assault

The out of bounds youth event teaches pre-teens about healthy relationships
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a two part series, several organizations have come together to teach students in grades 6-8 about boundaries and healthy relationships.

The event featured activities to help get these valuable messages across. “We had read a book and we learned about, if you are placed in a situation with sexual harassment, or where somebody in general is crossing the boundaries you set, how to tell them to back off or how to explain to them that ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ and how to, if necessary, involve someone else in the situation,” Ellie Davis, who participated in the program, said.

The event coincides with sexual assault awareness and prevention month. You can learn more by clicking here.

Partnering organizations included For a Real Change, Inc., Hope Harbor, Inc. Boys to Men Leadership Group, Leading Ladies, WKU Counseling Center, and the SAPM Planning Committee.

