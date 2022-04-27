Purples baseball shutout Greenwood in five innings 13-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After defeating Greenwood on the road Monday 8-5, Bowling Green came back home and dominated in a 13-0 shutout over the Gators.

Both teams wore jerseys with Goodnight on the back honoring the late Mason Goodnight.

The number one team in the region Purples are now 18-5 on the season and have won their last 10 of 12. They will head to Louisville Saturday to take on St. Xavier.

Greenwood falls to 12-8 on the year, they will have one day off before hosting Russellville Thursday.

