Purples baseball shutout Greenwood in five innings 13-0
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After defeating Greenwood on the road Monday 8-5, Bowling Green came back home and dominated in a 13-0 shutout over the Gators.
Both teams wore jerseys with Goodnight on the back honoring the late Mason Goodnight.
The number one team in the region Purples are now 18-5 on the season and have won their last 10 of 12. They will head to Louisville Saturday to take on St. Xavier.
Greenwood falls to 12-8 on the year, they will have one day off before hosting Russellville Thursday.
