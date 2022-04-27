Advertisement

Santa Claus set to return to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Santa Returns to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
Santa Returns to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.(Holiday World.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is bringing back Santa Claus for in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer.

Officials say children will once again be able to hug Santa, as well as Holidog and all his friends.

Children will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park and hear storytime with Santa once again at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section.

Holiday World previously announced their new drone and fireworks spectacular, “Holidays in the Sky,” will run evenings from June 18 through July 31, and park officials say more entertainment is in store.

Holiday World opens for weekend operations on May 14. Guests should visit HolidayWorld.com/Hours for the full operating calendar. 

Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available at HolidayWorld.com.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are still hiring seasonal Team Members aged 14 and up for the 2022 Season.

If interested, you can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
Three Muhlenberg County residents indicted on child pornography charges
Police say he stole a semi tractor-trailer, but he didn't know he'd appear on camera doing it.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Semi Tractor-Trailer
Dzevad Ahmetovic, 41, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Man charged in catalytic converter theft investigation
Barren County Horses
Horses found abandoned in Barren County state park find new purpose
Robert Mercer
Austin man arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Glasgow store, drugs found in his sock

Latest News

Feed the need
Feed the need wrap up
1
Sky Rehab to open new brain injury and stroke unit
1
Barren Co High School Presents "Annie" this Weekend
1
Good News: Med Center Department Designated for Excellence
The Weekender
The Weekender Sponsored by SOKY Happenings