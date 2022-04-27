Simpson County officials hold groundbreaking event for broadband project

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County officials, along with representatives from Charter Communication celebrated an official groundbreaking milestone for broadband in the county.

On Tuesday, they gathered at the Simpson County Courthouse lawn to talk about the project and the future of broadband accessibility.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said that this fulfilled one of his main campaign goals.

“When I campaigned in 2018 to become Judge-Executive, one of my focus priorities was reliable high-speed rural internet,” he said in a social media post.

Barnes said the system will be built by the end of the year and that “several miles” of fiber will be available to “hundreds” of Simpson County residents once the system is complete.

Barnes said he would share information about connection dates and sign-up details when it became available.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.