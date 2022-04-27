Advertisement

Simpson County officials hold groundbreaking event for broadband project

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes speaks at a ground breaking ceremony for a...
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes speaks at a ground breaking ceremony for a broadband project in the county.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County officials, along with representatives from Charter Communication celebrated an official groundbreaking milestone for broadband in the county.

On Tuesday, they gathered at the Simpson County Courthouse lawn to talk about the project and the future of broadband accessibility.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said that this fulfilled one of his main campaign goals.

“When I campaigned in 2018 to become Judge-Executive, one of my focus priorities was reliable high-speed rural internet,” he said in a social media post.

Barnes said the system will be built by the end of the year and that “several miles” of fiber will be available to “hundreds” of Simpson County residents once the system is complete.

Barnes said he would share information about connection dates and sign-up details when it became available.

