Spartans Softball get second straight win over Purples 12-0
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday South Warren Softball squeezed out the victory at home over Bowling Green 5-4, Tuesday on the road, the Spartans shut out the Purples 12-0.
The win extends South Warren’s winning streak to seven games, they are now 15-2 on the season. They will have one day off before hosting second-place Greenwood Thursday.
The loss falls Bowling Green to 8-5 on the season, they will face Boyle County in the Greenwood Border Battle Friday.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.