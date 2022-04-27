Advertisement

Starting Out Cold, but Warming!

Warming
Warming(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nice warming trend begins today with plentiful sunshine!  Highs Wednesday will climb to near 70 with overnight lows in the mid 40s.   Conditions will stay dry and continue warming into Friday with highs expected in the lower 70s. Our next significant rain chances do not return until Saturday evening, as a frontal boundary approaches.  Sunday through early next week appear to be unsettled with chances for rain each day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 44. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 73. Low 54. Winds E at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 72. Low 58. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 91 (1915)

Record Low: 25 (1873)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (+0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Pollen: 9.3 (Very High - Trees)

