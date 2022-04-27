Tornado support group to meet 3 times in May

Advertisement

Tornado Support Group to meet in May
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A tornado recovery support group will meet three times in May for those still feeling the impact of the December 2021 tornadoes.

The group will meet May 10, 17 and 24 at the Warren County Public Library Meeting Room at 1225 State Street in Bowling Green.

In a release from the group, they said common long term reactions to a natural disaster include depression, difficulty sleeping and nightmares and weather related anxiety.

For more information about the group, call 270-901-5054.

