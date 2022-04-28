Advertisement

Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett commits to Centre College

Cade Stinnett Twitter announcement
Cade Stinnett Twitter announcement(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday Greenwood’s star basketball player Cade Stinnett announced via his Twitter he is committing to Centre College to play basketball.

In 2022, Stinnett led the Gators in scoring with 20 PPG while shooting 55% from the field and averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. He also led the Gators to the 4th Region Championship in 2021 averaging 20.7 PPG.

On Tuesday, Stinnett was named to the Kentucky All-Star team for the Kentucky vs Indiana All-Star Game.

In the 2021-22 season, the Colonels head coached by Greg Mason finished the year at 11-12.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollie Brandon Pennington
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Kentucky Marine
Police say he stole a semi tractor-trailer, but he didn't know he'd appear on camera doing it.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Semi Tractor-Trailer
Dustin Roberts
Glasgow man arrested after suspected drugs found in his backpack
Barren County Horses
Horses found abandoned in Barren County state park find new purpose
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse

Latest News

A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Nunn Shines in 3-1 Win Over No. 5 Alabama in Front of Record Crowd
Cougars head coach Josh Frick
Logan County introduces Josh Frick as new boys basketball head coach
South Warren shutouts Bowling Green 12-0
Spartans Softball get second straight win over Purples 12-0