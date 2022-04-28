Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett commits to Centre College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday Greenwood’s star basketball player Cade Stinnett announced via his Twitter he is committing to Centre College to play basketball.

In 2022, Stinnett led the Gators in scoring with 20 PPG while shooting 55% from the field and averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. He also led the Gators to the 4th Region Championship in 2021 averaging 20.7 PPG.

On Tuesday, Stinnett was named to the Kentucky All-Star team for the Kentucky vs Indiana All-Star Game.

In the 2021-22 season, the Colonels head coached by Greg Mason finished the year at 11-12.

